Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $151.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ARES. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ares Management from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $176.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Ares Management from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ares Management from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.73.

Ares Management Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ARES opened at $135.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $96.00 and a twelve month high of $155.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $788.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.09 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Management will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 166.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 3,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $457,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,808. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 3,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $457,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,808. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 14,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.11, for a total value of $2,024,554.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,263,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 702,930 shares of company stock worth $97,948,044 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Ares Management by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in Ares Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Ares Management by 66.7% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ares Management by 10.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in Ares Management by 7.2% during the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

