Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.08 to $0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $132 million to $142 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.32 million.

Arlo Technologies Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of ARLO stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,161,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,017. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -70.89 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average of $12.20. Arlo Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $17.64.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.06 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that Arlo Technologies will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARLO shares. BWS Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Arlo Technologies from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $222,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,724.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 15,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $222,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,724.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 25,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $334,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,743.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

