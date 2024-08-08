ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Stock Price Up 5% on Analyst Upgrade

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded the stock from an underperform rating to a market perform rating. Sanford C. Bernstein now has a $100.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $92.00. ARM traded as high as $117.97 and last traded at $115.99. Approximately 6,235,591 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 12,881,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.45.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on ARM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ARM from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ARM from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. HSBC downgraded ARM from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.56.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARM by 45.3% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of ARM by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of ARM by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARM by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ARM by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $112.21 billion and a PE ratio of 129.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.86.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. ARM had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

