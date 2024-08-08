ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SPRY opened at $9.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.81. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.05 million, a PE ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 5,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $51,870.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,644,574 shares in the company, valued at $14,817,611.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 4,138 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $37,242.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,594,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,348,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 5,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $51,870.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,644,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,817,611.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $3,922,040. Company insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

