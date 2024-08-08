ASD (ASD) Price Hits $0.0384

ASD (ASD) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. In the last week, ASD has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ASD has a market cap of $25.38 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can now be bought for about $0.0384 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00010340 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,274.82 or 0.97429499 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00007891 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007661 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00011570 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.03787107 USD and is down -2.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,322,348.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

