Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of APWC opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43.
About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable
