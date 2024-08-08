Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Barclays

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALAB. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Astera Labs from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.36.

ALAB traded up $3.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.82. 3,539,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,214,201. Astera Labs has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $95.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.32.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.41 million. Astera Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Astera Labs will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Astera Labs in the first quarter valued at about $952,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Astera Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,268,000. Forge First Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Astera Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Astera Labs in the first quarter worth $44,514,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the first quarter worth $18,666,000.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

