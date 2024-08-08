Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.41 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Astera Labs updated its Q3 guidance to $0.16-$0.17 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.160-0.170 EPS.

Astera Labs Trading Up 8.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALAB traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.50. 3,616,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,215,001. Astera Labs has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $95.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

