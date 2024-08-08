Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.41 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Astera Labs updated its Q3 guidance to $0.16-$0.17 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.160-0.170 EPS.

Astera Labs Trading Up 9.1 %

Shares of ALAB traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.67. 3,230,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,211,016. Astera Labs has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $95.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALAB has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Astera Labs from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

