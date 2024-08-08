Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Trading Up 7.1%

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) shot up 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.61 and last traded at $38.95. 2,553,170 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 2,204,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Astera Labs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

Astera Labs Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.32.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.41 million. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Astera Labs

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Astera Labs during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the first quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the second quarter valued at about $443,000.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Further Reading

