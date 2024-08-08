ATI (NYSE:ATI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. ATI had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. ATI updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.300-2.600 EPS.

ATI Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of ATI traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.77. The stock had a trading volume of 330,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,426. ATI has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $68.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ATI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on ATI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Northcoast Research cut ATI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ATI from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of ATI in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

ATI Company Profile

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

