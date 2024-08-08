ATI (NYSE:ATI) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of ATI (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $80.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on ATI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on ATI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BTIG Research started coverage on ATI in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on ATI from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded ATI from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.40.

NYSE:ATI traded up $1.62 on Wednesday, hitting $61.00. The stock had a trading volume of 113,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,997. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.91 and its 200 day moving average is $53.38. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. ATI has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $68.92.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ATI will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in ATI by 1,393.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,539,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,003,000 after buying an additional 1,436,436 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ATI in the fourth quarter worth $55,855,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in ATI by 43.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,840,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,372,000 after buying an additional 866,310 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in ATI by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,645,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,767,000 after buying an additional 594,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in ATI in the first quarter worth $17,040,000.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

