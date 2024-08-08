Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. Atkore had a return on equity of 43.19% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $822.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.13 EPS. Atkore’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Atkore updated its FY24 guidance to $14.30-14.52 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 14.300-14.520 EPS.
Atkore Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of ATKR stock traded down $1.23 on Thursday, hitting $95.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,609,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,099. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Atkore has a twelve month low of $94.69 and a twelve month high of $194.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.06.
Atkore Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.98%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Report on ATKR
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total value of $91,784.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,944.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $78,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,507,154.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total transaction of $91,784.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,944.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.
Atkore Company Profile
Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Atkore
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.