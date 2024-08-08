Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $175.00 to $125.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Atkore traded as low as $95.64 and last traded at $96.68, with a volume of 1540496 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.37.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Atkore from $183.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Atkore from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atkore currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

In related news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total value of $91,784.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,944.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $78,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,507,154.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total transaction of $91,784.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,944.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,197,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,329,000 after purchasing an additional 595,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at $68,109,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter valued at $63,900,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Atkore during the first quarter worth about $47,591,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Atkore by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 973,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,303,000 after acquiring an additional 216,997 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.15.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.28. Atkore had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 43.19%. The company had revenue of $822.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.98%.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

