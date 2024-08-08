Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Benchmark in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.03% from the stock’s current price.

AESI has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Atlas Energy Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Energy Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

Shares of NYSE AESI opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $24.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.56.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $192.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.39 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard acquired 3,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.68 per share, for a total transaction of $70,416.64. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,503,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,669,310.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard acquired 3,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.68 per share, for a total transaction of $70,416.64. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,503,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,669,310.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Chad M. Mcever sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 451,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,090,585.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 134,526 shares of company stock worth $2,611,884 and have sold 163,093 shares worth $3,854,460. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 2,099.8% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 62,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 59,466 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the second quarter worth $215,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,622,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,331,000 after buying an additional 197,783 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,362,000 after purchasing an additional 548,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 775.7% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,699,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,861,000 after buying an additional 1,504,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

