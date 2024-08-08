Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 103.69 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.34). Approximately 246,087 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 254,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106.75 ($1.36).

Augmentum Fintech Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £179.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,500.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 111.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 105.35.

About Augmentum Fintech

Augmentum Fintech PLC is a venture capital fund specializing in seed and early to mid to late venture investments. The firm does not invest in seed stage. The fund invest in unquoted fintech businesses which are high growth, with scalable opportunities, and have disruptive technologies in the banking, insurance and asset management sectors, including other cross-industry propositions.

