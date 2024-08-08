Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 8,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.18.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $258.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,011,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.53 and a 1-year high of $269.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.31.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 19.54%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

