AvalonBay Communities, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $11.03 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note issued on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $11.03 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.01. The consensus estimate for AvalonBay Communities’ current full-year earnings is $10.97 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.68 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.59.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:AVB opened at $207.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.77. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $160.45 and a 52 week high of $218.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.93). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 29.61%. The firm had revenue of $726.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 270.0% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,877.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 50.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $1,044,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 65,967 shares in the company, valued at $13,780,506.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.19%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

