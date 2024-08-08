AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Raised to $218.00 at Scotiabank

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from $213.00 to $218.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $210.59.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of AVB traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.79. The company had a trading volume of 60,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,046. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $160.45 and a twelve month high of $218.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.26 and its 200-day moving average is $190.89. The company has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.96.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.93). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $726.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.19%.

Insider Transactions at AvalonBay Communities

In other news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $1,044,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 65,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,780,506.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AvalonBay Communities

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 111,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,664,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 461,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,570,000 after buying an additional 26,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

