Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 647,333 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 353,050 shares.The stock last traded at $59.17 and had previously closed at $58.01.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Tillman Hartley LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 13,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

