Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Acquired by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVUS. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,589,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,529 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,246,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,043,000 after purchasing an additional 39,372 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC now owns 1,560,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,635,000 after purchasing an additional 79,882 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,354,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,470,000 after purchasing an additional 160,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adero Partners LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 1,244,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,497,000 after buying an additional 77,303 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AVUS traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.39. 343,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,249. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.57 and a 52-week high of $94.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.94. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

