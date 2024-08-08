AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Barclays

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of AvidXchange from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AvidXchange presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDX opened at $7.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.47 and a beta of 1.03. AvidXchange has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $13.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.13 million. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AvidXchange will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 25,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $285,698.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,495,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,969,948.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 12,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $138,960.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 466,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,243,358.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Praeger sold 25,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $285,698.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,495,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,969,948.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,897 shares of company stock worth $1,695,238 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVDX. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in AvidXchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AvidXchange by 96.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in AvidXchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AvidXchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in AvidXchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

