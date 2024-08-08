Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Acquired by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned about 0.06% of Axon Enterprise worth $12,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth $31,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 49.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total value of $279,747.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,671.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total transaction of $95,501.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at $498,282.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $279,747.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,671.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,447 shares of company stock valued at $27,684,677. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

AXON traded up $54.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $349.24. 3,406,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,385. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.12, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.95. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.59 and a 52-week high of $367.95.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.