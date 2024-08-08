Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXSGet Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ADXS stock opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $852,660.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.47. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $1.49.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. The company's lead candidates under development include AL102, an oral gamma secretase inhibitor for desmoid tumors; and aspacytarabine (BST-236), a novel proprietary anti-metabolite for first line treatment in unfit acute myeloid leukemia.

