AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.75% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of AZEK from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of AZEK from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson lowered shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.26.

NYSE:AZEK traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.18. 1,204,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,736,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.33. AZEK has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.88.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $434.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.89 million. AZEK had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AZEK will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $560,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,883,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $560,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,883,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $597,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,444 shares in the company, valued at $49,208,310.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,000 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AZEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,683,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AZEK by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,482,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,082,000 after purchasing an additional 413,297 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in AZEK by 180.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 36,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 23,746 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in AZEK by 26.3% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 237,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 49,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AZEK by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,092,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,776,000 after purchasing an additional 20,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

