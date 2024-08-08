AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $36.81, but opened at $40.09. AZEK shares last traded at $39.94, with a volume of 554,844 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $434.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.89 million. AZEK had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZEK. BMO Capital Markets lowered AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of AZEK from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $597,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,208,310.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $597,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,208,310.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $560,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,883,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZEK

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 1st quarter worth about $11,683,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AZEK by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,482,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,082,000 after buying an additional 413,297 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in AZEK by 180.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 36,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 23,746 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in AZEK by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 237,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after acquiring an additional 49,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AZEK by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,092,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,776,000 after acquiring an additional 20,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Stock Up 6.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.33.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

