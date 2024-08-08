Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,578 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.10% of Azenta worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AZTA. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Azenta by 1.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Azenta by 1.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Azenta by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Azenta by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Azenta by 9.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZTA. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Azenta from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Azenta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

NASDAQ AZTA traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.38. The company had a trading volume of 103,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,542. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.78 and a 200 day moving average of $57.47. Azenta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 1.51.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.14 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

