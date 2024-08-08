Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.14 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Azenta updated its FY24 guidance to $0.30-0.36 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.300-0.360 EPS.

Azenta Price Performance

AZTA stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.29. The company had a trading volume of 50,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,190. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.47. Azenta has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $69.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AZTA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Azenta from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

About Azenta

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

