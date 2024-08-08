Azenta’s (AZTA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $69.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Azenta from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Azenta Price Performance

NASDAQ:AZTA traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,533. Azenta has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 1.51.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.14 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. Azenta’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Azenta will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Azenta during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Azenta during the second quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Azenta in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Azenta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Azenta during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Azenta

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

