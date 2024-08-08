Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Insider Buys £49,600 in Stock

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) insider John Ramsay purchased 10,000 shares of Babcock International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 496 ($6.34) per share, for a total transaction of £49,600 ($63,386.58).

Babcock International Group Price Performance

Shares of Babcock International Group stock opened at GBX 521 ($6.66) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 528.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 511.60. Babcock International Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 367.80 ($4.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 575 ($7.35). The firm has a market cap of £2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8,683.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.85.

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

Babcock International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Babcock International Group’s previous dividend of $1.70. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. Babcock International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BAB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($7.99) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered Babcock International Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 510 ($6.52) to GBX 565 ($7.22) in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 570.80 ($7.29).

View Our Latest Analysis on Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.