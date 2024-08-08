Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Insider Buys £49,600 in Stock

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) insider John Ramsay purchased 10,000 shares of Babcock International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 496 ($6.34) per share, for a total transaction of £49,600 ($63,386.58).
Babcock International Group Price Performance
Shares of Babcock International Group stock opened at GBX 521 ($6.66) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 528.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 511.60. Babcock International Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 367.80 ($4.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 575 ($7.35). The firm has a market cap of £2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8,683.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.85.
Babcock International Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Babcock International Group’s previous dividend of $1.70. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. Babcock International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Babcock International Group Company Profile
Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.
