Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

BW has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of BW traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $1.17. 231,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $6.09.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 662.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 15,990 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 39,557 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.