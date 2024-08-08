Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.44 (LON:BCPT)

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.44 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Balanced Commercial Property Trust stock opened at GBX 85.40 ($1.09) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 80.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 79.12. Balanced Commercial Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 60 ($0.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 88 ($1.12). The firm has a market capitalization of £599.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -331.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.65, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 5.66.

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Company Profile

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

