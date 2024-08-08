Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Holdings Decreased by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BALL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 11,045 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Ball by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ball by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Ball by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 39,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ball from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ball from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.08.

Ball Stock Performance

Ball stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.15. The stock had a trading volume of 400,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,677. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $71.32. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Ball had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 32.79%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.02%.

Ball declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Ball

In other news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ball Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

