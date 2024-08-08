Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $1.80

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.798 per share by the bank on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $21.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 41.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from Banco Macro’s previous monthly dividend of $1.74.

Banco Macro has a payout ratio of 131.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Banco Macro to earn $8.64 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $20.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 242.4%.

BMA traded up $4.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.50. The company had a trading volume of 199,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,272. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.64. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.91. Banco Macro has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $2.83. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Macro will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

BMA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Banco Macro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America upgraded Banco Macro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

