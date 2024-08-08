BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Bought by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of BankUnited worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 6.8% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 65,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 0.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in BankUnited by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in BankUnited by 307.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BankUnited from $34.50 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BankUnited from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on BankUnited from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on BankUnited from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Hovde Group upped their target price on BankUnited from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at BankUnited

In other news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $43,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,752.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $43,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,752.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Rubenstein sold 7,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $303,314.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,576.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,007 shares of company stock valued at $846,320. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BankUnited Price Performance

NYSE BKU traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $34.38. 188,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,330. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.35. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $39.51.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.65 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

See Also

