Barclays Cuts Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target to $182.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $188.00 to $182.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $230.00 price target (down from $242.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $184.27.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BLDR

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLDR traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.73. 502,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,293. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $105.24 and a 12 month high of $214.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.48. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,883.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,668,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,684,000 after buying an additional 1,985,297 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $212,209,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,366,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,464,000 after purchasing an additional 578,961 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 477,028.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 448,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,535,000 after purchasing an additional 448,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 489,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,628,000 after acquiring an additional 295,643 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.