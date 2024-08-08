Barclays Increases Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target to $82.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Barclays from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 19.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CHD. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.58.

Shares of CHD opened at $101.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $110.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.48. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $2,153,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,092.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Church & Dwight news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $9,243,014.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at $813,479.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $2,153,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,092.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 220,722 shares of company stock valued at $23,139,816. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 1.0% during the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

