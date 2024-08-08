Barclays Increases Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target to $72.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $61.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.83, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.74. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $63.90.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,697,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,450,000 after buying an additional 128,274 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 18.4% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,489,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,508 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,335,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,541,000 after purchasing an additional 606,518 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,647,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,325,000 after purchasing an additional 49,540 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,827,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

