Barrington Research Boosts Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Price Target to $137.00

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barrington Research from $133.00 to $137.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.84 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HURN. StockNews.com raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huron Consulting Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $131.75.

Shares of HURN stock opened at $102.19 on Monday. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $115.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.78 and a 200-day moving average of $97.65.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.20. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 34,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $3,424,768.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,566,805.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $26,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,932. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 34,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $3,424,768.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,081 shares in the company, valued at $8,566,805.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,689,918 in the last three months. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HURN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 242.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

