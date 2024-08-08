Basic Attention Token Reaches Market Cap of $240.42 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000281 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $240.42 million and $14.52 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token’s genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495,080,934 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Basic Attention Token (BAT) is a blockchain-based digital advertising token designed to enhance the efficiency and privacy of digital advertising. Integrated into the Brave browser, BAT rewards users for viewing ads and offers a fair revenue model for advertisers and publishers. It was created by Brendan Eich and Brian Bondy, leveraging their extensive experience in browser technology and software development.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

