Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.93-3.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.92. The company issued revenue guidance of +3% yr/yr to $15.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.09 billion. Baxter International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.930-3.010 EPS.

BAX traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.99. 951,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,248,186. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.39 and its 200 day moving average is $37.91. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $44.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.57.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Baxter International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Baxter International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen lowered Baxter International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.73.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

