Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 6.70%.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of BAYRY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.08. 1,609,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,199. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average of $7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.04. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $14.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold”.
About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.
