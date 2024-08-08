Benchmark Lowers Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Price Target to $7.00

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Benchmark from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Porch Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Porch Group from $5.00 to $3.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Porch Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.18.

Porch Group Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of PRCH stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.12. 1,182,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,715. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.70. The company has a market cap of $110.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.06. Porch Group has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $4.78.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $110.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Porch Group will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Porch Group

In other news, CFO Shawn Tabak sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $30,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 295,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,186.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,989,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 444.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,571,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,500 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Porch Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 11,890,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,208 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Porch Group in the first quarter worth $3,906,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in Porch Group in the fourth quarter worth $631,000. 48.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

Featured Articles

