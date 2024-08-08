Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $150.00 price target on the stock.

FRPT has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Freshpet from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Freshpet from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Freshpet from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshpet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $135.47.

Freshpet Price Performance

FRPT stock traded up $2.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.29. The stock had a trading volume of 350,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,913. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $54.60 and a twelve month high of $136.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 712.56 and a beta of 1.36.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Freshpet will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $786,742.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,337,585.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshpet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 90,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 42,973 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,338,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

