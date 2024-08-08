Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $61.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BSY. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.99. 679,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Bentley Systems has a one year low of $43.82 and a one year high of $57.19.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $330.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.20 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 4,618.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 68,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

