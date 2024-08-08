Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Trading Up 7.3% After Strong Earnings

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) was up 7.3% on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $48.35 and last traded at $48.04. Approximately 55,621 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,302,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.79.

The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm had revenue of $330.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 22.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bentley Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 514.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,134,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,117,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,093,000 after purchasing an additional 355,092 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $16,424,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 2,250.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 211,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after acquiring an additional 202,703 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $6,382,000. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bentley Systems Stock Up 3.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Further Reading

