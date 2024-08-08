Berenberg Bank Increases Keller Group (LON:KLR) Price Target to GBX 1,750

Keller Group (LON:KLR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,500 ($19.17) to GBX 1,750 ($22.36) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.48% from the company’s previous close.

Keller Group Trading Up 3.0 %

LON:KLR opened at GBX 1,584 ($20.24) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,309.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16. Keller Group has a 12-month low of GBX 672 ($8.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,614 ($20.63). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,342.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,137.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Insider Activity

In other Keller Group news, insider Kerry Porritt bought 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,260 ($16.10) per share, for a total transaction of £4,158 ($5,313.74). 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keller Group Company Profile

Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services, as well as post-tension systems and industrial services.

