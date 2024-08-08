Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Ceres Power (LON:CWR)

Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 650 ($8.31) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 232.31% from the company’s previous close.

Ceres Power Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of LON:CWR opened at GBX 195.60 ($2.50) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £377.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -698.57 and a beta of 1.47. Ceres Power has a 1-year low of GBX 126.40 ($1.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 388.40 ($4.96). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 197.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 180.54.

Ceres Power Company Profile

Ceres Power Holdings plc engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell and electrochemical technology in Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's technology includes Ceres Power, a solid oxide fuel cell technology used for distributed power generation, commercial power, and marine and motive power sectors; and Ceres Hydrogen, a solid oxide electrolyser cell SOEC technology to produce green hydrogen.

