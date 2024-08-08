Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Ceres Power (LON:CWR)

Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 650 ($8.31) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 232.31% from the company’s previous close.
Ceres Power Trading Down 4.5 %
Shares of LON:CWR opened at GBX 195.60 ($2.50) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £377.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -698.57 and a beta of 1.47. Ceres Power has a 1-year low of GBX 126.40 ($1.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 388.40 ($4.96). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 197.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 180.54.
Ceres Power Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ceres Power
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- What Are Bonds? A High-Level Overview
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Super Micro Stock Drops Sharply After Earnings on Margin Concerns
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Lyft’s First-Ever Profit, but the Outlook Is a Speed Bump
Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.