BetaPro Silver 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HZU) Stock Price Down 2.7%

BetaPro Silver 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HZU – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$21.91 and last traded at C$22.05. Approximately 129,084 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 77,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.67.

BetaPro Silver 2x Daily Bull ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.47.

