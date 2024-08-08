Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.12, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.72 million. Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 5,197.76% and a negative return on equity of 203.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS.

Beyond Air Stock Performance

Shares of XAIR stock traded up $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 370,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.80. Beyond Air has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on XAIR shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Beyond Air from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Beyond Air from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Beyond Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.

